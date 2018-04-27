Gransha Pipe Band Country and Gospel Concert

Gransha Pipe Band will hold their annual ‘Country and Gospel Concert’ in Dromore High School on Saturday, April 28, at 7.30pm.

Local radio personality and country & gospel singer Warren Smyth will host and compere a great evening of entertainment featuring: Gransha Pipe Band, Country Harmony, Billy McFarland, Thomas Milligan, Kate Weir, Caitlin, Ashley McMichael (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) and County Armagh Drum Majors.

Tickets priced at £12.50 each available from Grahams Newsagents Dromore, Cut-N-Style Hairdressers Dromore, Carnbrooke Meats Dromara and Walshes Newsagents Banbridge or contact the ticket hotline Andrea Laffins - 0759 767 9976 or Sammy Smith 07909 972649.