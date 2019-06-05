Golden experience at Chelsea Flower Show

CAFRE, Foundation Degree student in Horticulture, Reece McKay from Dromara, recently enthusiastically volunteered to help build The Gold Medal winning ‘Welcome to Yorkshire Garden’ at RHS Chelsea 2019.

Reece runs his own horticulture company, ‘Grandson Gardening and Landscaping’ which specialises in landscape/garden design and grounds maintenance.

After a lot of hard training at Greenmount, Reece has excelled in his field achieving a bronze Medal in the UK Landscaping Skills final in November 2018. Hoping to develop his landscaping skills further he joined the hugely talented designer Mark Gregory of Landform Consultants to help build his 2019 Chelsea Garden. Reece worked on the garden build for 10 days. It was exhausting but greatly rewarding. He was over the moon when it was announced that the garden had secured a Gold medal.

“This has been a fantastic experience for me. It’s been very hard work but a hugely worthwhile.”