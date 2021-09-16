Waringstown’s Kirby cooks up a storm in brand new BBC NI show

Kirby Thompson (33), a quantity surveyor, lives in Waringstown and loves to cook, bake and entertain people

Presented by Eamonn Holmes, ‘Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins’, will see Kirby, together with six talented amateur cooks from across Northern Ireland, move into a stately home in Fermanagh, where they live together and compete against each other, using some of the most amazing ingredients on our doorstep to make culinary masterpieces.

Kirby, who loves to cook, bake and entertain people, will be joined by Alia (35), an estate agent and make-up artist lives in Glengormley; Chin (23), a medical student lives in Belfast; Hannah (27), an archaeologist lives in east Belfast; Jamie (28), an assistant restaurant manager from Comber, County Down; Kirby (33); Paul (22), a civil servant from Belfast, and Sansao (46), a retail assistant living and working in Newcastle, County Down.

Beginning on Monday September 27 at 7.35pm, the six-part series will see Michelin star chef Danni Barry and food critic Joris Minne as judges in the first farm to fork cookery programme for BBC One Northern Ireland.

Everything starts with the menus. All seven cooks are challenged to draw up an anonymous menu featuring two dishes showcasing two key ingredients revealed by the judges. The judges then blind select their favourite three. These three hopefuls battle out it for a place in the semi-finals. Only one can make it through. The eliminated cooks join the rest of the gang to try again in the next episode.