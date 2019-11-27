Festivities at The Boulevard

The Boulevard, Banbridge has released its festive programme to delight kids, big kids – and even the family pooch.

The retail outlet is the perfect destination for wholesome family fun from meet and greets with Santa Claus, unwrapping fantastic offers across stores and availing of late-night shopping and free parking.

Father Christmas will make his big arrival tomorrow Thursday, November 28 launching a whole host of cracking Christmas celebrations including Santa’s Grotto where the kids can write a letter to Santa, receive a gift, see the elves and, of course, meet the big man himself. Toby Pinecone, the Christmas elf will also be on site gathering names for his ‘nice’ list.

There will also be a twilight market with artisan crafts and Christmas carts with mulled wine, toasted marshmallows and sweet treats, plus festive music and carolling from Accolade to get shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

Santa’s Grotto will be open until December 23 with opening times as follows: Thursday and Friday from 3.30pm – 7.30pm, Saturday 11-4pm and Sunday from 1pm – 5pm. Santa will also be stopping by on Christmas Eve for one last time before he flies back to the North Pole from 12pm-4pm. Visits to Santa’s Grotto are priced at £5, which will include a charity donation to Action Cancer.

The popular Santa Paws event will also be returning to the Centre for another year, on December 4 and 11 (3.30 -7.30pm). Four-legged friends can visit with Santa and receive a canine treat. The booking fee of £5 includes a donation to Cavaliers in Need, who will be on site later in the month for a festive doggy day on December 14 and 15.

Please note that booking is essential for Santa Paws via info@the-boulevard.co.uk

