‘Enhancing End of Life Care in Primary Care’ Master Class

A master class has been held to support GPs, pharmacists and other staff working in the out of hours period providing palliative care.

It was hosted recently by The Southern Health and Social Care Trust along with Southern Area Hospice Services and the local GP federations.

Palliative care is the active holistic care of people living with a progressive non-curative illness, for example advanced respiratory disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart failure or dementia - with the focus being on achieving the best possible quality of life for them and their families.

Around 130 health professionals from the Southern area including General Practitioners, Marie Curie Nurses, and nurses working in GP Out of Hours attended the event to learn more about providing palliative care, including services available to support GPs, Advance Care Planning, and symptom management at the end of life. The event also challenged health professionals to consider ethical issues that impact on providing palliative care.

Melanie McClements Interim Director of Older People and Primary Care said: “Our staff are dedicated to delivering palliative care with dignity and compassion. Research shows that many people who would have preferred to die at home spend their final days in hospital.

“I am confident that this training will help support our staff to provide the best possible quality of care and support patients to be cared for and remain in their own home or nursing home.”