Double competition success for Arlene

Banbridge Academy Y14 student Arlene Rowan is to be congratulated on her recent success in two national competitions.

She recently entered the Goldman Sachs A Level Girls’ Inspire Programme and the #TellDeloitte competition and has been a great ambassador for Banbridge Academy.

The Goldman Sachs A Level Girls’ Inspire Programme 2018 took place over half term in the firm’s London office on Fleet Street and featured presentations by employees from different divisions of the firm, such as Investment

Banking and Technology.

Arlene also entered the #TellDeloitte competition for which she developed a business idea to make 3D printed houses widely

available and was chosen as the December winner, receiving an iPad, as well as a place on a one-day innovation workshop in London later this year, where the overall winner of the workshop will receive a £5000 reward to kick start their

idea.