Dogs Trust Fostering and Volunteer Recruitment event on Sunday

Dogs Trust Ballymena is reaching out this weekend to potential volunteers to come forward and give their time in support of canine residents in their care.

The team are holding a recruitment event on Sunday, January 27, at the Teeshan Road rehoming centre between 1pm-2pm for anyone interested in either volunteering their time at the centre or becoming a foster carer on the charity’s Home From Home Fostering program.

At the moment, there are a number of volunteer positions, including kennel cleaner and home visitor roles available. These roles are vital to the smooth running of the rehoming centre and allow canine carers to spend more time training and looking after dogs. Kennel cleaners at Dogs Trust ensure dogs continue to stay in a tidy and fun environment; and home visitors assist in making sure prospective dog owners have the right living environment for the dog they hope to adopt.

The team are also hoping to recruit foster carers on their Home From Home Fostering program. The program was developed to give dog lovers, who are not in a position to adopt on a permanent basis, the opportunity to experience the rewards of dog ownership on a temporary basis and help our dogs experience life in a home environment. All foster families receive full support and advice regarding the dog in their care.

Foster stays range from as little as one week up to nine months; and for certain dogs, foster carers don’t need a lot of previous canine experience. We are also on the lookout for people who do have a little bit more experience too and the expertise to help us care for expectant or new mums and their pups, as well providing extra TLC to dogs with medical needs or who are recovering from surgery.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Improving a dog’s life isn’t just about providing them with a new family to love. Giving up your time, whether this is helping out at the rehoming centre, or opening up your home temporarily to a dog in need can be very rewarding.

“We have a variety of volunteering opportunities at the moment, so would encourage anyone interested in getting involved to pop in to our event and find out more. Volunteers can often play an instrumental role in helping to enrich the lives of rescue dogs like Border Collie Junior, while they wait on their forever homes.”

If you are interested in finding out more about this event, please contact the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena