Dancer Eimear celebrating ‘World Champion’ success

A talented Banbridge dancer is celebrating success on a global scale.

Eimear McAlinden, who is the daughter of Catherine and Edward McAlinden of Downshire Interiors, danced her way to becoming CRDM World Champion 2018 in the Citywest hotel, Dublin.

At the event on April 7, The Royal Tara Dance Academy student competed three rounds in front of five judges receiving a perfect score of 100 from each judge giving a total of 500.

No stranger to winning top trophies, Eimear has been dancing from the age of five.

Over the years she has devoted all her spare time to attending class and to practicing in the hope of eventually winning the

world title. Eimear first competed in the World Championships in 2015 where she was placed 15th and has since steadily climbed the ranks.

She has taken top five placings in many major championships including Ulster’s and All Ireland’s.

Eimear has extended thanks to thank her previous teacher Rebecca McCreedy and to her current teachers of the Royal Tara Dance Academy who have worked hard with her, helping Eimear achieve her goal.