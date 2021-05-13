Genesis G70 Shooting Brake revealed as stunning fifth model in European line-up

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis has unveiled its G70 Shooting Brake as its first Europe-specific model.

The Korean premium brand officially launched in the UK and Europe in early May with a pledge to launch six vehicles in the region within its first 12 months.

The G70 Shooting Brake will join the G80, GV80, GV70 and G70 saloon in the marque’s line-up and will compete with premium models such as the Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series Touring.

Designed specifically for European customers, the Shooting Brake is based on the G70 saloon with a body style “firmly rooted in European automotive history and favoured by customers in the premium luxury sector”, according to Genesis.

The styling carries over the handsome front end of the G70 saloon with the bold Crest grille flanked by quad headlights. Behind that things get sweeping and sporty with the roofline rolling down into a single-piece glass hatchback topped with a floating rear spoiler.

Inside, the cabin is like that of the G70 and other Genesis models. That’s to say there’s plenty of sumptuous looking quilted leather, knurled metal touchpoints and chrome trim. Genesis says despite having an identical footprint to the saloon, the shooting brake offers 40 per cent more boot space and a practical 40:20:40 split rear bench.

Powertrains for the G70 Shooting Brake have yet to be confirmed but the saloon is already on sale elsewhere in the world with 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.3-litre V6 petrol units and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel. Power outputs range from 199bhp for the diesel to 251bhp for the smaller petrol and 368bhp for the V6.

Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to reveal this bespoke product - tailored for our European customers - so soon after revealing news of our arrival into the region.

“The G70 Shooting Brake marries luxury and European automotive heritage with our design philosophy of Athletic Elegance. Our fifth car in Europe, the Shooting Brake will stand apart through its unique design; it is a clear statement of our commitment to the region.”