BuskFest ready to hit a high note in 15th birthday year

BuskFest is back next month.

On Saturday, June 23, Banbridge will be buzzing from 1-6pm when a multitude of musicians, singers, bands, solo artists and street performers from across the globe take to the streets to compete for a portion of the £3000 prize pot.

Speaking at the launch of this years competition, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sam Nicholson said: “Now in it’s 15th year this annual celebration of street entertainment continues to grow and put Banbridge firmly on the musical map. BuskFest is an excellent opportunity for musicians from near and far to showcase their talents and is a great day out for all the family to enjoy. From budding buskers to seasoned singers everyone is welcome to be part of this exceptional event”

The competition will take place in the town centre from 1pm – 4.30pm when participants will compete in a number of categories including Best Individual, Best Band, Best Junior, Best Performance, Spirit of Buskfest and Overall Winner. This will be followed by the prizegiving and winning performances in Solitude Park from 4.30pm – 6pm.

Online regisitration is now open for performers at www.buskfest.com.