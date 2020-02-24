Are you a Clanmil tenant? If so, there is an opportunity to join The Big Clanmil Conversation.

Clanmil are working with Empowering Communities to have a Big Clanmil Conversation to give people the chance to have a say about decisions that affect their home, their community and the services they receive.

The event is due to be held today, Tuesday, February 25 at Legion Court, Banbridge, from 10.30am-12.30pm

You can also tell Empowering Communities what you think online at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TheBigClanmilConversation/