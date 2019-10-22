Belfast Zoo: Fantastic images from the zoo’s annual photography competition

2019 welcomed a record 950 entries for the popular competition. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including cash prizes, canvas prints, zoo memberships, zoo goodie bags and photography courses.
View more
The competition, now in its 36th year, is sponsored by Jessops and Phil Smyth Photography. It challenges budding and amateur photographers to creatively photograph animals and scenes around the zoo, capturing the wonder of nature while exhibiting high quality skills and a great eye for a ‘zooper’ photo.
2019 welcomed a record 950 entries for the popular competition. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including cash prizes, canvas prints, zoo memberships, zoo goodie bags and photography courses.