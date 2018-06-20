Banbridge woman scoops prize holiday

A woman from Banbridge has been confirmed as the lucky winner of a recent competition run by electricity provider, Click Energy.

Nicole Crossey won a holiday worth £2,500 in Click Energy’s recent online competition and plans to take her family on a sunny break.

The huge online competition was for existing and new customers of Click Energy.

The winner of the giveaway draw, picked during a Facebook Live broadcast by Click Energy, was Nicole, who is an existing customer and won the competition after referring a friend to switch to Click Energy.

Speaking about her win, Nicole said: “I was so surprised when my name was picked out during the Facebook Live draw, it was so unexpected, but needless to say I’m thrilled to have won the top prize.

“I’m going to use the voucher to go on a family holiday and I absolutely can’t wait for sun, sand and sea. I’d like to say a massive thanks to Click Energy for sending me on holidays this year.”

The holiday giveaway was an extension of Click Energy’s ‘Friends with Benefits’ scheme which rewards customers with free electricity every time they refer a friend who switches to Click Energy.

Managing Director of Click Energy, Damian Wilson, said: “Click Energy rewards its customers for referring friends and relatives to switch their electricity to our company, but we wanted to offer an additional incentive to our customers, both old and new. The competition did exceptionally well and there was a huge volume of entries, but it was lucky Nicole who took the top prize and we hope that she has a great time on the holiday she chooses.”