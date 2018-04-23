Banbridge High School students take part in Young Driver presentation

Banbridge High students (from left) Jordan Dunlop, Jack Webb, Holly McColl and Grace Kelly at a New Driver NI presentation held recently at the college.

The programme, backed by Specsavers provides practical trips and information for both learners and those who have recently passed their test to help them stay safe on the roads.

Also pictured is New Driver NI Manager Stephen Savage (r). He said: “Driving safely has never been more important and we aim to provide our young people and their parents with essential, invaluable and useful advice and information to help new drivers be sensible and proficient now and in the future”. Included is Specsavers Banbridge lab manager Colm Martin.