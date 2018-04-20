Banbridge ‘hearing loss’ volunteers sought

Action on Hearing Loss is encouraging Banbridge people to “Be the Change” in their communities this spring.

Residents can do that by volunteering to support people with deafness, tinnitus, and hearing loss.

Twenty four new volunteers from Northern Ireland responded to the campaign in January, undertaking training to befriend older people with hearing loss, give information talks, support their local hearing aid user support session or assist with fundraising.

Action on Hearing Loss is appealing for new volunteers to “Be the change”, by giving two hours of their spare time each month.

Local volunteer roles include Presenter, Information stand volunteer, Befriending volunteer,

Collection coordinator, Hearing aid maintenance volunteer and many more.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 27,with interviews taking place in the week commencing April 30.

Norma Kelly, Volunteer Manager at Action on Hearing Loss said: “We are appealing for local people who would be interested in providing practical support to people with hearing loss, deafness and tinnitus in their local community.

“If you have two hours spare in the month and you would like to learn new skills, meet new people and make a difference to someone’s life, we would love to hear from you. Can you Be the Change and Spring into Volunteering?”

To view a full list of volunteer roles available in Northern Ireland, visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/volunteer. To receive a volunteer application pack contact Norma on 02890 239619.