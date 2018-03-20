Banbridge Academy pupils present funds to N. Ireland Childrens’ Hospice

Cheque it out!

Students and staff of Banbridge Academy pictured at a recent funding presentation by pupils to Mr J Breen, the Northern Ireland Regional Director of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. The money was raised from a non uniform day and from the school Carol Service at Christmas.

Included in the photograph are Academy students Caitlin Moore and Jake Davidson (left) and Seren Jones (right) with Mr Breen, principal Robin McLoughlin and Mrs Leslie.

(Photograph kindly submitted).

