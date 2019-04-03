Ballymena Show has a new home!

Ballymena Agricultural Show is relocating in this it’s 119th year.

The popular annual show will be held on Saturday, June 15, at its new home - Ballymena Livestock Market.

As in the past, Ballymena Show 2019 will not just be for the farmers of the community, there will be something for everyone including bouncy castles and amusements for the kids, trade stands with arts and crafts for those with a more creative side and much more.

For the Show’s machinery and car fanatics, local machinery and car dealers will also be taking part on show day. Alongside this, tractor and jeep handling and tug o’ war are only a few events that the YFCU will be taking part in and all clubs within and outside of County Antrim are being encouraged by the organisers to take part as it is set to be competitive and fun.

The Show website is the place to find entry forms for all showing categories and schedules for all categories will be available to print before showing takes place. The Ballymena Show Facebook page will also keep people up with regular updates posted about the Show.