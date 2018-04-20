Art to view and art to try at the FE McWilliam Gallery

There’s lots going on at the FE McWilliam Gallery this month including an exciting art exhibition and artistic workshops.

The F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is presenting new work by Mark Shields - The Inaccessible Land - until May 19.

This is Shields’ first solo show since Host, a series of 99 large, figurative works exhibited in London in 2014.

Born in Newtownards, Shields studied at the University of Ulster in the 1980s and soon came to prominence due to his technical proficiency. His work has been selected for the National Portrait Gallery’s BP Portrait Award seven times and his portrait commissions have included Prince Charles, Rev. Ian Paisley and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson. Despite these successes, Shields has continually pushed himself to embrace new challenges and to avoid formula.

The Inaccessible Land presents a number of distinct series that explore the tension between representation and abstraction. For budding artists, local Artist Rachel Fitzpatrick will be delivering a three-week course on the classic art of Filigree from 7-9pm on Thursday, April 26, May 3 and May 10, priced £40.

Also, textile artist Naomi Whan will make a return to the Gallery on Saturday, April 28, when she shares her creative expertise with a Crochet Granny Squares workshop from 10am-4pm. Cost, £40.

For further information or to book a place on any of the workshops contact the Gallery & Studio on T: 028 4062 3322 Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm.