Another blooming good year for Scarva

Gardeners throughout Scarva were celebrating after claiming the second prize in the Small Village category in the prestigious annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

It was another great year for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council too. Charlestown was ranked first in the same category. Armagh scooped third place in the town category.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have worked closely with local community groups to brighten up their towns and villages as part of the Ulster in Bloom scheme.

Council provided thousands of geraniums, begonias, marigolds, sofinias and fushia as well as trailing barrier plants and basket trees across the area.

“We are thrilled for everyone who has worked so hard to make our area beautiful,” commented Councillor Declan McAlinden, Chair of the Leisure Services Committee.

“The floral displays are magnificent and I know that the awards were tightly contested, so well done to everyone!”