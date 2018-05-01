Annual compost giveaway time at recycling centres

Green fingered residents can get their hands on some free compost on Saturday, May 12.

A limited number of bags of compost will be on offer at each of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Household Recycling Centres Household Recycling Centres and will be distributed one bag per household on a first come, first served basis.

To ensure that only residents within the Borough Council area receive them, people are asked to bring along proof of their address.

The compost is made up from the garden waste and food waste that is collected through the brown bin and kerbside caddy scheme and the garden waste recycled at the Council’s recycling centres. Last year alone, over 3000 tonnes of organic material was diverted from landfill through the recycling centres.

Compost is full of nutrients making it excellent for feeding plants and the humus in it helps to retain moisture in the soil.

Residents are able to see what happens to their garden waste after it is collected as the compost is made of waste from the brown bin scheme and garden waste recycled at the Council’s recycling centres.