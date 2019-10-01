Annaclone and Magherally YFC Tractor and Truck run

Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club held their annual Tractor and Truck run 2019 on August 30 at the Boulevard Banbridge.

And although the weather was far from perfect they had a great turnout with 41 tractors and trucks attedning. Members ran a facebook competition and Charlie Dunlop won it and gain free entry and a framed photo of his tractor/truck on the night. A great nights craic was had by all, and members hope everyone enjoyed the route and of course the barbecue. The night made a profit of £490. Members would like to thank everyone who supported them and a big thanks to everyone who bought a mighty machine!

The competition winner Charlie Dunlop and her pride and joy Freelance Buy a Photo

A Fendt powerhouse Freelance Buy a Photo

The boys and their Deere Freelance Buy a Photo

Heslip contracts supporting our run with multiple tractors Freelance Buy a Photo

