Annaclone and Magherally YFC Tractor and Truck run

And although the weather was far from perfect they had a great turnout with 41 tractors and trucks attedning. Members ran a facebook competition and Charlie Dunlop won it and gain free entry and a framed photo of his tractor/truck on the night. A great nights craic was had by all, and members hope everyone enjoyed the route and of course the barbecue. The night made a profit of £490. Members would like to thank everyone who supported them and a big thanks to everyone who bought a mighty machine!
