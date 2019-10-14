Annaclone and Magherally YFC celebrate 75 years milestone

The summer has ended and another new year has begun for Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club.

First up on the club’s winter programme was ‘New Members Night’ which as always, turned out to be a fun filled night with plenty of craic for both new and old members. The night began with the traditional ice breaker games followed by something a little different. This year the club decided to begin the year with a sports night and had personal trainer Roberta Dixon Rowan who put club members to the test. New and old members had the opportunity to eat and socialise together over a light supper.

Club members looking at some of Terex's handy work

The next meeting for the club was a trip to We Are Vertigo’s, inflatable park. This is the first time the club has been to the inflatable park and an excellent night was had by all. The club had a fantastic turn out with 39 members in attendance.

The club’s most recent meeting was a tour of Terex in Coalisland. When organising the club programme every year the committee believe is important that members get to see a broad variety of booming industries in Northern Ireland. The club were welcomed with a fantastic pizza supper. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the tour of the factory and it was a little different than our usual meetings. The entire club would like to extend their thanks to the tea, at Terex and would recommend the tour to other clubs in the YFCU.

Their next meeting was last Wednesday in the club hall where members learnt about rural crime and farm safety.

This was just the beginning of a fun filled winter programme, and members look forward to what this year has to hold.

Pictured on new Members Night enjoying the 'Honey I love you' show

This is Annaclone and Magherally’s 75th Anniversary and members have a few events coming up.

It will begin with a charity abseil at Belfast Castle on Thursday, November 7 where 15 past and present members will dare to scale the building for charity. This year the Club have chosen a local charity that is an important part of the rural community and to farming families.

A Club spokesperson explained: “We have decided to raise money this year for Rural support that provide a helpline for all rural or farming families. We will also be hosting our 75th Anniversary Dinner on November 30 in the newly refurbished Belmont hotel.

The club are very excited about this event and would like to extend the welcome to past, present or friends of the club to join them the night.”

Rachel, Ryan, Andrew, Octavia, Tyler, Matthew and Zara looking exited to get going on the Vertigo Inflatapark

If you are a past member of Annaclone and Magherally, the club are interested in acquiring old photos and memorabilia from your time in the club.

If you could offer anything that could be of use at the 75th Anniversary dinner it would be greatly appreciated. Please contact club PRO, Zoe Weir - 07926560422 / zoe_weir16@aol.com.

If you would like more information (tickets) about the event please contact, Club Leader, Ellen Woods - 07857304745 or Club Secretary, Rachel Nelson - 07547265607

Timmy Savage looking ravishing in his new headgear

Pictured enjoying a light supper at the new Members Night

Anderw and William McMurray playing games at the new Members Night

Alistair Sands and Andrew Cairns enjoying the icebreaker games at the new Members Night

Rachel Nelson and Julie Hanna leading the 'keep fit' part of new Members Night

Annaclone do it best with a press ups routine