All roads will lead way to Dromara for annual Show

The iconic McCormick International tractors and Vauxhall cars from a bygone age will play a prominent role in this year’s Dromara Show on Saturday, June 9.

As in previous years the popular family event organised by the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club will take place at the Rathfriland Road grounds of the local football club. In what is seen as a major coup for the organisers of the show the main Opel/Vauxhall Club in Northern Ireland has decided that Dromara will be one of their main events of the year.

“So there will be plenty of yesteryear GM cars to admire and look at - anyone with a GM car is invited to bring it along to the show. In fact all types of vintage and classic vehicles, machinery and equipment will be welcome,” Club Chairman Brian McGrillen said. Every exhibitor will be entered into a free prize draw and according to tradition the proceeds will be donated to local charities with the Multiple Sclerosis Society the main beneficiary this year.

“Everyone - exhibitors and visitors alike - will be assured of a very warm welcome and hopefully will have a most enjoyable day with us on June 9,” said Mr McGrillen who thanked to the Club Committee and volunteers.