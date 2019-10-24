A brand new look for Dromara play park is unveiled by council

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was delighted to host a celebration event attended by all ages marking the launch of the newly completed ‘Village Renewal Scheme’ which enhanced facilities and improved the landscape at Lagan Park, Dromara.

The council supported the development of the scheme, which was delivered with further funding support from the NI Rural Development Programme through Lagan Rural Partnership and the works commenced in February 2019.

The renewal scheme focused on improving the current leisure and recreational facilities in the village, utilising existing assets such as the multi-use games area and riverside looped walk. Improvements include the extension of the pedestrian footpath from the main road to allow safe access to the primary school and the towpath, the delivery of a new and innovative pump track, resurfacing of the existing kick about space and the introduction of adult gym equipment.

The Community Association in partnership with Dromara Primary School and local youth groups have been extremely proactive in recent years working towards an enhancement scheme at the park.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee and Chair of Lagan Rural Partnership, said: “The completed scheme looks excellent and has really added to the park facilities. I believe the new pump track has been a great hit with young cyclists in the village; and I’m delighted to see the addition of the adult gym equipment and other new facilities.

“I know this project is something the Dromara Community Association was keen to see achieved and I commend the Chairman and his committee on their hard work over the years to ensure the project was delivered and received community buy in.”