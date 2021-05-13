THROUGH THE ARCHIVES: Fine weather shines on the final day of the Jubilee Royal Ulster Agricultural Show at Balmoral

Sam Matchett from Portadown with his winning Aberdeen Agnus at the Balmoral Show in 2010. Picture: Mark Pearce/Presseye.com

A news report published in the News Letter on this day in 1905 reported on the concluding day of Jubilee Royal Ulster Agricultural Show at Balmoral, the precursor to the modern day RUAS Balmoral Show.

The correspondent declared: “Those most deeply interested in the progress of the organisation must rejoice that circumstances have so signally favoured the initial enterprise of the year.”

The weather on the final day of the 1905 show had looked favourable on both the show-goers and organisers.

The correspondent wrote: “The weather was fine and bright sunshine obtained the day except for one or two brief intervals when the sky was temporarily overcast. Fortunately no rain fell and this show has been exceptionally fortunate in respect as compared with previous years.”

They continued: “The educational influence is apparent throughout the length and breadth of the premier province and it was exceedingly gratifying to see agriculturalists flocking in large numbers on each day of the show.”

The correspondent noted that there had been much to “engross their attention” at the show and that “not the least important department was that devoted to machinery”.