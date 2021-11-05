IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Sweeper Joanne Lyttle in action during a match befween Banbridge Ladies and Annadale in 1996
Ronan Garvey (St Joseph's Poyntzpass) was the overall winner of the junior singles competition at teh Credit Union National Championships at Banbridge Leisure Centre in 1996. He received his award from Irish League of Credit Union Chapter Four Secretary John P Lennon. Also pictured is Wesley Johnston, West Down Zone Convenor
Banbridge Angling Club father and son team Jackie and Tom Gibson who collected junior and senior cups at the club dinner in 1996
Gloria McCabe, Dolly Wallace, David McCabe and Samuel Wallace at the Banbridge Angling Club dinner in 1996