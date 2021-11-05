IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Milltown Primary School pupils Gillian Lutton, Cathy Moffet, and Alan Brown back at school after the Christmas holidays in 1996
Take a look back at the years gone by with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Friday, 5th November 2021, 12:12 pm

Sweeper Joanne Lyttle in action during a match befween Banbridge Ladies and Annadale in 1996

Ronan Garvey (St Joseph's Poyntzpass) was the overall winner of the junior singles competition at teh Credit Union National Championships at Banbridge Leisure Centre in 1996. He received his award from Irish League of Credit Union Chapter Four Secretary John P Lennon. Also pictured is Wesley Johnston, West Down Zone Convenor

Banbridge Angling Club father and son team Jackie and Tom Gibson who collected junior and senior cups at the club dinner in 1996

Gloria McCabe, Dolly Wallace, David McCabe and Samuel Wallace at the Banbridge Angling Club dinner in 1996

