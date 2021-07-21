Ulster Folk Museum to celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day

Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with an early Massey Ferguson tractor

Taking place in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society, activities will kick off this Saturday July 24, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and County Down’s Harry Ferguson is renowned for inventing the iconic ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ Massey Ferguson tractor in 1946. This was the birth of the Massey Ferguson as we know it, and the machine’s unique three-point linkage system went on to revolutionise farming globally.

Celebrations will begin at Ulster Transport Museum from 10:00am, where visitors will be able to see vintage Ferguson tractors. From there, they will make their way to ‘The Diamond’ in Ballycultra village in the heart of Ulster Folk Museum at 12:00pm. Visitors can also get involved in awarding their choice for the award of ‘Top Tractor’ in the ‘Ballycultra Best in Show Cup’.

Harry Ferguson's three-point linkage system in action

Susan Starrett, Visitor Services Manager for Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum, said: “Our annual Ferguson Tractor Day is always a popular event and this year, we’re inviting visitors to learn about Harry Ferguson’s ground-breaking innovations and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the legendary Ferguson TE20, one of the world’s most iconic tractors. Farming has long been an important facet of life in Northern Ireland so celebrating our agricultural heroes is really important in ensuring that their legacies live on.”

Also on display is a loving restored 1960’s Red Massey Ferguson tractor, which is currently on display at Ulster Transport Museum’s new Museum of Innovation exhibition.

Tickets for Ferguson Tractor Day should be booked online in advance. To book time slots and for further details visit www.nmni.com.