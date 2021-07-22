Via Wings team put their best foot forward for charity

he final total figure will be known in the next few weeks as all the sponsorship is returned.

All money raised will go towards the renovation of a derelict building in Via Wings HQ, Wellington House turning it into a Family Wellbeing Centre for anyone in the community battling mental health issues.

The Via Wings team of 19 set off early from Ramore Head on the misty Thursday morning of July 1. They travelled through Portrush meeting lots of interesting characters along the way, stopping for lunch at Ground, Ballymoney and concluding the day in Portglenone, sleeping on the floor of Portglenone Monastery.

Day two saw the team walk from Portglenone to Crumlin via Randalstown with lunch from Kearneys, through Antrim and sleeping on the floor of Crumlin Hub. The final day went from Crumlin, through Aghalee stopping for lunch at Clenaghans, on to Moira and finally arriving in Dromore and a fantastic welcoming party.

Supporters, volunteers, friends and family joined the team for parts of the walk and raised fantastic amounts through sponsorship. They were joined by some four legged canine friends who walked from Moira to Dromore.

Sue and the team from Doggos Daycare in Dromore where an integral part of the planning and success of the walk and Via Wings are very grateful for their continued help and support.

The aim of Miles4minds was to raise awareness of mental health issues and funds for the much needed wellbeing centre.

There are so many people that we could thank for making this possible. Gordons chemist for keeping us stocked up with plasters, painkillers, suncream and bandages. All of the amazing local retailers who supplied water,

Via Wings founder Gail Redmond BEM remarked: “We would like to thank each and every person who helped, gave, supported in any way. From the heart, what a team…a group of people who give of themselves selflessly to help others everyday.

“Pushing themselves to the limit physically, mentally and emotionally to succeed in what they started. It is the constant thought of others that helps many in life put their foot to the floor each day.