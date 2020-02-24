Trust recognised for investing in volunteers

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust have been recognised for its longstanding and positive promotion of volunteering and support to volunteers.

The Trust (SHSCT) were awarded the prestigious ‘Investing in Volunteers Quality Standard at National Level for three years, commencing January 2020 to January 2023.

Assessors from Investing in Volunteers spoke to volunteers and staff, and saw their work in action.

SHSCT are only the second Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland to achieve this Quality standard, which is confirmation that the Trust is following best practice and procedures in supporting volunteers.

Gerardette McVeigh, Volunteer Co-ordinator said: “We currently have a team of 320 volunteers assisting across our hospitals and community facilities. Each volunteer provides extra support to patients, just as friends or family members might do, making the service users’ experience more comfortable and a little friendlier for everyone.”

Brian Beattie, Interim Director for Older People and Primary Care said: “I am delighted that the Trust has received the award as it recognises the collective leadership approach that we have developed over the years at all levels in supporting volunteers to be integrated into the delivery of positive outcomes for our patients and clients.

“We also know there is a significant benefit to volunteers’ health and wellbeing and it helps us further raise the profile of volunteering within the Trust.

“Achieving the award is testament to the hard work of our many volunteers and support staff, including our volunteer co-ordinators.”

Accepting the Investing in Volunteers Award, Southern Trust Chair Roberta Brownlee said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have achieved the award, and would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers and staff that represented the organisation to a really high standard during the assessment, reflecting some excellent work that really does improve the lives of people.”