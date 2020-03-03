Tractor and Trucks support kidney patients

The annual Loughbrickland Charity Tractor, Truck & 4x4 Run has raised a terrific £2,013 to help local kidney patients.

The event in aid of kidney patient support charity Kidney Care UK, which was organised and marshalled by the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall Committee, attracted entrants from right across Northern Ireland and further afield and this year involved an exciting new partnership with The Boulevard in Banbridge.

Thanking everyone involved, Organ Donation campaigner Jo-Anne Dobson, who is the charity’s Northern Ireland Ambassador, said: “From the Organising Committee to the entrants and from our generous sponsors to the amazing team at The Boulevard everyone has helped us not only raise vital funds to support our local kidney patients but also to publicise the important life-saving message about Organ Donation!

“It was wonderful to be there once again on the day and to be joined by Kidney Care UK volunteers, including kidney recipient Eric Hale, to chat with everyone and to see all that hard work and effort from Raymond Fegan and his team leading to such a fun-filled family day!

“This magnificent amount raised will enable Kidney Care UK to continue to provide dedicated advice, support and financial assistance to local kidney patients and their families and I thank everyone involved from the bottom of my heart.”

Raymond Fegan, Chair of the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Committee, said: “This annual event goes from strength to strength especially with this year’s exciting addition of The Boulevard and their generous sponsorship of our raffle prizes.

“As a Committee we are overwhelmed by the immense support we receive from the local community and the business sector for an event which has raised vital funds to support our local kidney patients across Northern Ireland through Kidney Care UK.

“I extend a very personal thank you to everyone who attended on the day or who helped, in any way, to support us. We are all looking forward to next year’s tractor run with the plans already in full swing!”

Chris Nelmes, Retail Director at The Boulevard said: “As a team at The Boulevard it was wonderful to welcome the colourful display of tractors and trucks arriving on site.

“It was also our pleasure to support Kidney Care UK and its vital work with kidney patients within our local community.”

The organisers wish to thank everyone who is supported the event especially The Boulevard and it’s retail outlets, D7 Property Services, G A Allen Farm Machinery, Burkes of Cornascriebe, Johnston Gilpin & Co, ABP and CanTrack.

* Kidney Care UK (www.kidneycareuk.org) is a leading UK kidney patient support charity, providing practical, financial and emotional assistance for kidney patients and their families throughout the UK.

The charity help more than 100 patients every week and invest over £2 million every year to support kidney patients and their families and believe no-one should face kidney disease alone.