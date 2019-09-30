Students develop advertising campaign for Mental Health Awareness

Students from Southern Regional College, Banbridge Campus, are working in collaboration with Mindwise New Vision and Young Engagement Service, Banbridge, to develop an advertising campaign for Mental Health Awareness.

Debbie McCague from Youth Engagement Service, spoke to the group of forty students about mental health awareness. Some of the students decided to take a more focused approach, choosing to focus on men’s mental health, while others concentrated on the role social media plays in mental health and well-being of individuals in the target audience.

As part of this Project Based Learning, Health and Social Care students will take on the role of finding facts related to the campaign idea and Media students will take on the role of the production of an audio visual and print based advert for the campaign.

This project will be a valuable team working experience for the students involved, as well as highlighting to them the importance of looking after their mental health.