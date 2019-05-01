Service for babies and children who have died

Craigavon Area Hospital is hosting a special service to give thanks for and to remember local babies and children who have died following miscarriage, still birth, neonatal or infant death.

The Remembrance service will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 3pm in the Seagoe Parish Centre, 46 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HW.

The short inter-denominational service will provide an opportunity to remember all babies from the local community including Banbridge and the surrounding area that have passed away in any circumstances and will include prayers, poems, and music.

The event is being organised by the Hospital’s Chaplaincy Team, Maternity Services, Neonatal and children’s Teams.

Wendy Clarke, Head of Midwifery for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust explained; “We warmly invite anyone who has lost a baby or child, their family and friends to this service where we will reflect and remember their loved ones in a sympathetic and understanding environment.

“Some families will come to remember a recent loss.

“Others will come to remember a baby who was lost many years ago.

“Everyone is welcome to attend. You may wish to bring a flower with you as there will be an opportunity to create a floral tribute in memory of your child.

“Our Books of Remembrance, where the names of babies and children who have died are written, will also be on display.”

Refreshments will be served for everyone after the service and there will be an opportunity to talk with the chaplaincy team and staff from the midwifery and gynaecology service for those who wish to speak to someone.

If you would like more information about the event or to talk to staff please contact Sharon McCloskey, Southern Trust’s Bereavement Co-ordinator on telephone 028 3756 0085 or simply email: sharon.mccloskey@southerntrust.hscni.net