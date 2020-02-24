Raise a cuppa for RNIB at Banbridge Townhall tea event

RNIB’s Banbridge Fundraising Group will host a ‘Tea for RNIB’ in the Town Hall on Saturday, February 29, from 10am until 12.30pm and everyone is welcome.

The Banbridge Group’s members Lizzie McKeown, Ann Sterritt, Beverly Thom and Wendy Elliot are organising the event and all proceeds will go towards supporting blind and partially sighted children who benefit from RNIB NI’s Children, Young People and Families Service, such as RNIB’s Banbridge Kids Club. RNIB’s Hazel Sterling said: “We want to thank the RNIB Banbridge Fundraising Group, Windsor Home Bakery, Tesco Extra, Blend & Batch, Rosehip Café and Bakery.

“We also want to thank the Lord Mayor Councillor Mealla Campbell who kindly made a donation as well.”