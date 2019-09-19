Our Michael walks to Dublin

Michael Martin from Banbridge has raised an amazing £2,443.76 after completing a walk from Dublin to Banbridge in support of the Northern Ireland charity AWARE.

Presenting the cheque to Lesley Wright from AWARE, the depression charity for NI, Micheal thanked everyone who supported him along this ‘very personal journey’ and special thanks to those donated money for such a worthwhile cause.

In response Lesley Wright, Community and Events Manager added: “Michael’s walking goal was achieved recently and AWARE are extremely grateful to him for undertaking this personal challenge in support of others”.

AWARE is the only charity that works exclusively to help people affected by depression in Northern Ireland and provides an established network of 24 support groups free of charge.

These support groups welcome people with depression and bipolar disorder including carers for people with the illness.

The charity also delivers mental health and wellbeing programmes into local communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

These programmes also include their suite of Mood Matters programmes, Living Life to the Full, Mental Health First Aid and Mindfulness.

For more information on AWARE or to join one of the programmes simply go to www.aware-ni.org