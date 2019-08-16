Open Day raises over £22,000

Holstein NI’s fourth annual open day, which was held in Banbridge, has raised a staggering £22,500 for three cancer charities.

The money has been divided equally between three nominated beneficiaries, Friends of the Cancer Centre, Cancer Fund for Children and CCRCB (Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology at Queen’s University in Belfast).

Supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Mason’s Animal Feeds, and Volac, the open day was hosted by the Mitchell family from Banbridge – Hans, George, Valerie, Nicola, Alexander and Steven.

Holstein NI secretary and event organiser John Martin said: ”I am pleased to confirm that this year’s open day raised £22,500 for our nominated charities. To date, four annual Holstein NI open days have raised a staggering £90,500 for various local charities.”

Club chairman Charlie Weir added: ”I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Mitchell family for hosting this year’s family open day, auction and BBQ. An immense amount of planning and hard work went on behind the scenes to make it all happen, and we are indebted to the Mitchells and their dedicated team of volunteers.

“Thanks to our principal sponsors, and the numerous trade exhibitors and visitors who supported the event. We are also grateful to the various agricultural companies and local businesses who donated items for the charity auction.

“It gives me great pleasure to present cheques for £7,500 each to three very worthy cancer charities. This money will go towards further advancements in cancer research and pioneering treatments, as well specialist support for patients and their families, and enhanced patient comfort, therapies and clinical care.”

Jane Hoare from the Cancer Fund for Children; Claire Hogarth from Friends of the Cancer Centre; and CCRCB’s Teresa Sloan, praised the success of the fun-filled event, and thanked Holstein NI for its generous donations.

More than 1,200 visitors and 50 trade exhibitors attended the one-day event, held at the end of April. Visitors had an opportunity to view the award-winning Edenordinary Herd, which features a modern dairy unit with 200 high yielding pedigree dairy cows bred from world-renown cow families.