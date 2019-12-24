New-Bridge Chamber Choir sing carols at Spelga Mews..there was not a dry eye in sight!

Members of the New-Bridge Chamber Choir were delighted to be invited to sing Christmas Carols for residents of Spelga Mews, Old Hospital Road, Banbridge.

“We enjoy the occasion just as much as we hope the residents do.

“The choir sang beautifully and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house- including mine!”

The staff and pupils of New-Bridge Integrated College would like to thank everyone for their kind hospitality and wish all the staff and residents of Spelga Mews a very happy festive season and an especially joyful and healthy New Year to them all.