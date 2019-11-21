McNamara brothers shortlisted for SuperValu SuperStars award

Two brothers from Dromore have been shortlisted for a SuperValu SuperStars award.

Reece and Jordan McNamara were nominated for the Community Group SuperStar award for their part in helping their parents to set up local charity FASD Aware NI, which raises awareness for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

Both boys suffer from FASD, which has resulted in organic brain damage, speech and language problems and learning difficulties, but they are very proud to be play a large part in the charity, assisting with fundraising and working with the associated support groups.

This year, the brothers undertook their greatest challenge to date by walking the Stairway to Heaven trail in Co. Fermanagh in memory of a fellow FASD sufferer.

Reece and Jordan join six other inspirational individuals from County Down who have been shortlisted for the SuperValu SuperStars awards and will attend a prestigious awards ceremony at Titanic Hotel tonight (Thursday, November 21).

Returning for a third year, this popular initiative recognises those that have gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need. The campaign launched in June and received an incredible number of inspiring nominations from across Northern Ireland.

The eight local heroes are among more than 30 finalists from across Northern Ireland shortlisted within the categories of Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar and Social Enterprise SuperStar.

The dazzling finalists’ ceremony will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine and the overall winner will walk away with £1,000 for themselves and a £1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice. All other finalists will receive SuperValu vouchers.

Brendan Gallen, Head of Marketing, Musgrave NI said: “The intention of SuperValu SuperStars is to uncover and recognise remarkable individuals, including adults, children, community groups and people working in the social enterprise sector, who have gone beyond the call of duty.

“Once again, we have been blown away by the calibre of this year’s entries, and judging was a lengthy process. We are confident that we have selected an extremely strong group of finalists, who should all be very proud of their achievements. We are certain that all of our winners will be extremely deserving of their titles.”

Judge and host of SuperValu SuperStars, Pamela Ballantine, said: “Once again I am thrilled to be part of SuperValu SuperStars, an initiative which rewards local heroes for making contributions to communities right across Northern Ireland. It is inspiring to hear the stories of unsung heroes and the incredible work being done by children and adults that might otherwise have gone unrewarded. I look forward to meeting all of our finalists tonight in the Titanic Hotel, where they will be recognised for their achievements.”

SuperValu SuperStars media partners are The Sun and U105. The initiative is sponsored by Action Cancer, Denny, Dove, Kinder Ice Cream, Philadelphia and RiverRock.

For information and a full shortlist, visit www.supervalu.co.uk