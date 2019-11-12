Macmillan coffee morning success

Banbridge couple Philip and Jean Spratt recently held a Macmillan coffee morning at their home and the amount raised was £1,506 - their highest figure to date.

“This is the 19th year of hosting the annual Macmillan coffee morning at our home,” said Jean. “We just couldn’t believe the amount which was raised; over £1,500 is truly magnificent.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported this event, those who gave so generously of their time, skills and money, and we look forward to hosting our 20th Macmillan Coffee morning in September 2020.”