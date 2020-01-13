Lyness Stage School students sing for Southern Area Hospice

Representatives and students from Lyness Stage School presented a cheque of £269.86 to Southern Area Hospice Services which was raised from students’ carol singing in local convenience stores over the festive period.

Southern Area Hospice Services would sincerely like to thank everyone who participated in the fundraising event and to all those who donated.

Southern Area Hospice Services is a local charity which provides care, free of charge to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. With a fundraising target of £2.6 million per year, the Hospice Fundraising department relies heavily on the support of the local community supporting events such as donating to local carol singers.

The stage school also hosts musical theatre classes in the Tesco Community Room at the outlet in Banbridge and also in Annaclone.