Lil’ Miss Colour helps those feeling blue

A hairdresser in Banbridge has made significant waves in life-changing services for those at risk of suicide as well as families bereaved by it.

Jayne McKnight, owner of Lil’ Miss Colour on the Rathriland Road raised a massive £1,200 from a launch night of her new premises.

Orlaigh Stewart, Leon Mallen, Natalie Gorman, Jayne McKnight and Aideen Colgan pictured with the cheque outside Lil Miss Colour

She explained: “I remodeled my salon so planned to have a launch night. I immediately thought I could use this event as a means to raise funds for PIPS Hope and Support. The backing I have had from my amazing staff and businesses to do this has been overwhelming and it’s down to them as well as to how I managed to raise so much. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them.

“I chose a local suicide and prevention charity because of my personal experience with the impact of this. When I found out about what PIPS Hope and Support do for our community I just knew I wanted to support them in any way I could. I sold the tickets to the event for £5 and held a raffle too and everything at the launch and in the raffle was donated by local businesses, so absolutely all the money raised went to directly to charity.

“I would like to make a special mention to The Windsor who made a beautiful and delicious cake for us and The Rosehip who provided all the gorgeous personalized buns and tray bakes.”

Natalie, PIPS Hope and Support fundraiser added: “Jayne is a phenomenal lady and truly has a passion for bringing colour into people’s lives. We are overwhelmed with her energy to help us in this way, as we are with all our volunteer fundraisers out there. The crisis service we provide, I’m afraid to say is a very busy service and the amount of people in need is growing so having people like Jayne come up with ideas like this means we can continue to reach the people in need of the help we can provide.

“Jayne has not only raised money for PIPS Hope and Support but she has highlighted our services in her local community of Banbridge. We always welcome anyone with an idea, no matter how small or even how ‘out there’ it may seem. Our organisation serves not only Banbridge, but Armagh as well as Newry and Mourne.

“Anybody who would like to fundraise or volunteer for PIPS Hope and Support can email fundraising@pipshopeandsupport.org or telephone the fundraising team on 028 302 66195.”