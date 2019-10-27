‘Jingle All the Way’ launched

NORTHERN Ireland Children’s Hospice, the only service of its type in Northern Ireland, officially launched its Jingle All the Way festive fundraising campaign recently in Banbridge.

The ambitious campaign, now in its third year, aims to raise £500,000 and the Children’s Hospice is calling on businesses, organisations, schools, clubs, churches and individuals within the local Banbridge area to host festive-themed fundraising events in the run up to Christmas.

Jingle All the Way is a great opportunity to boost local community spirit across Northern Ireland, whilst supporting a great local charity. Various Jingle events have already been planned to help give the gift of care this Christmas, including, Jingle Jumper Days, Purple Santa Hat Days, Jingle Coffee Mornings, Jingle Bake Off’s and the popular Jingle 5K/10K at Stormont Estate on Sunday, December 8.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Noreen Kennedy Regional Fundraising Manager at NI Children’s Hospice, said: “I would like to thank our Banbridge Support Group for their amazing efforts in helping to organise this year’s Jingle All the Way launch event here in Banbridge. The group have been supporting the Children’s Hospice for over five years and to date, have raised over a staggering £60k for the Hospice.

“This Christmas, we’re kindly calling on the people of Banbridge to get behind our Jingle All the Way campaign and help give the gift of care to local children and their families who need it most. From hosting a Jingle Jumper Day in your school, workplace or club, to taking part in our popular Jingle 5K/10 at Stormont on 8 th December, there’s so many ways that you can support the great work that we do”.

For more information on Jingle All the Way and how you can get involved, please visit: www.nihospice.org/jingle

This year’s Jingle All the Way campaign is proudly supported by Q Radio.