Information event for local older people

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP) will host a free information event for local residents over 60.

The event, which is open to all residents in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, will take place on Tuesday, January 21 from 10am to 1pm in Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

This event will highlight a wide range of issues on how to stay safe and keep well whatever the time of year.

Information stands on key service areas will also be on display, providing a wide range of information on issues that affect older people including being aware of various scams whether on their doorstep or telephone, safety within the home plus useful advice on how to stop crimes occurring and how to keep themselves safe and well from online criminals.

Chair of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath said: “We understand our older people’s concerns and issues affecting them living in our local community.

“And as part of our commitment to build confident communities and make services accessible we are delighted to offer this free event to all our residents.

“Through our partnership working we look forward to hearing from a range of professionals who will provide practical advice on various scams and how our older people can keep safe in their homes as well as helpful tips on how to keep well.”

The event will finish at 1pm and lunch will be provided for those in attendance.

If you are interested in attending the event, you will need to register your interest by contacting Gwen Bartley 028 3831 2492 or Claire McCann on 028 3752 9600 by Thursday, January 9 2020.

Places will be allocated randomly; if successful, you will receive notification and your event ticket one-week prior to the event.