Hearing loss support event

Action on Hearing Loss are having a hearing loss support and information session to help you get maximum benefit from your hearing aid.

Do you need some help with your hearing aid? Maybe you are new to aids and need some advice on how to get the most from it? Or maybe some help with using and cleaning it?

Action on Hearing Loss’ event will take place in Banbridge Old Town Hall on Tuesday, June 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Drop in for information about hearing loss, equipment that can help and services that are available.

NHS batteries can be collected and a quick screening hearing check is available for anyone without a hearing aid.

No appointment is necessary.