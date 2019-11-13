Don’t miss Tesco staff’s Fight Night for Lexie this Saturday

Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon are donning their boxing gloves in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 for information go to Lexie’s Charity Fight Night facebook page.
View more
Tickets are going fast for this Saturday’s Fight Night to raise funds to buy eight-year-old Lexie from Waringstown a trike for Christmas.
Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon are donning their boxing gloves in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 for information go to Lexie’s Charity Fight Night facebook page.