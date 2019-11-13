Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon get ready for their Fight Night to raise funds to buy Lexie a trike for Christmas

Don’t miss Tesco staff’s Fight Night for Lexie this Saturday

Tickets are going fast for this Saturday’s Fight Night to raise funds to buy eight-year-old Lexie from Waringstown a trike for Christmas.

Staff from Tesco Banbridge, Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon are donning their boxing gloves in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 for information go to Lexie’s Charity Fight Night facebook page.

Julie Wilson vs Rachel Kinnen
Julie Wilson vs Rachel Kinnen


Shea Rennie vs Peadar Quinn
Shea Rennie vs Peadar Quinn


Stephen Campbell vs Andrew Johnston
Stephen Campbell vs Andrew Johnston


Owen McConville vs Timothy Burke
Owen McConville vs Timothy Burke



