CSC launch new local programme

A new community support programme to help Banbridge groups is being launch this Thursday (November 28) in The Glass Space Emmanuel Church, Lurgan.

CSC is a DART Partnership project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund NI.

The CSC project will support community groups across Craigavon and Banbridge by providing a range of transport, training and development services that specifically meets identified community need. This new and innovative project will deliver a range of new accessible community transport travel services, a range of accredited education and training programs and support community development approaches that address issues surrounding access to services and reducing rural isolation.

Details of all of these services can be found on www.csc-ni.com. On the day, staff will be distributing 20 free transport vouchers for eligible groups to be used over the Christmas and New Year period.