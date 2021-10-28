On Monday, October 25, the Northern Ireland High Street Voucher application portal officially closed, with over 1.43 million applicants.

The scheme was available to all permanent residents in Northern Ireland over the age of 18 and was set up to give business an important boost after the impact of the pandemic.

So far, 1.2 million applicants have been approved and those whose details cannot be verified have been contacted by the the Department of Economy via email.

There have been 1.43 million applications for the spend local voucher.

How many spend local cards have been issued so far?

As of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, cards have been issued to over 667,000 people across Northern Ireland.

How long does it take to get your spend local card?

The Department of Economy have stated that you should receive you Spend Local card after 7-10 days of applying.

But, due to the high number of applications, there have been delays, with some people waiting weeks.

The Department of Economy have asked for patience and have reassured residents that, 'the majority of successful applicants should have a minimum of four weeks to use their cards.'

What to do if you haven't received your voucher?

If you have had confirmation that your application was successful and haven't received your Spend Local Card by Monday, November 1, 2021, the Department of Economy have recommended emailing [email protected]

In your email include information of when you applied for your voucher and when you received confirmation your application was approved.

When is the deadline to use the cards?

The deadline to use the full balance of the cards is Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

How to check balance on spend local card