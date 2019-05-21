Calling cyclists: are you ready for a challenge?

Whether you’re an adventure seeking racer, a cycling club enthusiast or a preferred solo rider, Dromore Cycling Club’s Twelve Kings Challenge promises to be a great sportive for all.

The event, which is taking place on Sunday, June 16 at 9.30am, is being used to support, Friends of Cancer Centre in Belfast.

All profits will be donated to support this fantastic, caring, and essential facility. It is particularly relevant to the club as two of its club mates are currently undergoing treatment.

The Twelve Kings Challenge offers a new type of event for cycling aficionados with ‘experience’ at its core.

One route has been carefully crafted through the beautiful Co. Down countryside, taking in the Dromara Hills and featuring spectacular views of the Mourne Mountains and Strangford Lough.

Four specially designed ‘abdication’ points, in keeping with the royal theme, allow riders to choose the length of route and the amount of climbing they want to do on the day.

Riders also have the opportunity to take part in a number of challenges throughout the route (12 challenges feature as part of the longest run) with riders being named for King of the Mountain climbs.

Club Chairman David Adair said: “Last year we renamed Dromore Cycling Club’s sportive the Twelve Kings Challenge in honour of local folklore.

“This year, we wanted to make sure everyone, from the fastest to the slowest riders, had an opportunity to have as much fun as possible.

“For 2019 we’ve introduced unique challenges, fun photo opportunities and the potential for cyclists to decide when they want to ‘abdicate’ from the main route as well as a host of other fun elements.

“We hope that everyone enjoys the new format, and that the weather, the one thing we can’t control, is kind to us!”

Like Dromore CC’s previous sportives, the event is aimed at all cyclists, from beginners to experienced riders, and offers the perfect platform for everyone.

The four ‘abdication’ points are:

Katesbridge (63km with 725m climb); Kilkinamurry (64km with 880m climb); Bottom of Dree Hill (72km with 1,050m climb); Top of Dree Hill (85.5km with 1,290m climb).

Coffee, traybakes and water stops will be provided at Katesbridge and other key places around the route.

Registration is now open on Entry Central and there are only 250 places on a first come, first served basis.

You can register securely online at www.entrycentral.com/12kings.

Minimum entrance fee is £15* which includes, pre-registration tea/coffee with traybakes, coffee, water and food stop, and full barbecue and ice cream at the end.

(*£15 entry fee with Cycling Ireland or British Cycling licence (£5 insurance is available for anyone without a license).

With four cycling distances to choose from of between 40mi/63km and 60mi/97km, 12 challenges and a series of exciting innovations, the 2019 event promises to be even bigger and better.