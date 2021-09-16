Banbridge’s flagship breast cancer fundraising weekend is back

Group Chairperson Ann Jardin said: “We are asking everyone in Banbridge to get involved in Paint The Town Pink in their own way. You could hold a Pink day in your work, a coffee morning at your home or a quiz with your sports club, It is of course important that people adhere to current government guidelines in whatever they do in order to keep themselves and the people around them safe. We will, again be running the best dressed window competition for shops in the town as well as a street collection on both days. We know that less cash being used in the current climate but now is the time to check down your sofa and chairs or bring in those jam-jars from your kitchen with your small change. All donations are gratefully accepted. If you would like to get involved in any way please get in touch and we will provide you with pink fundraising materials to help raise lots of funds.”