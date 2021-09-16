Banbridge’s flagship breast cancer fundraising weekend is back
The Banbridge Action Cancer Group is delighted to announce the return of Paint the Town Pink on 1st & 2nd October 2021.
Back for its seventh year, the weekend has historically been a great success in raising much needed funds for Action Cancer and also to highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The town of Banbridge will turn 50 shades of pink with various fundraising activity taking place across the town. and the volunteer-led Banbridge Action Cancer Group is appealing to local businesses and members of the public to take part.
Group Chairperson Ann Jardin said: “We are asking everyone in Banbridge to get involved in Paint The Town Pink in their own way. You could hold a Pink day in your work, a coffee morning at your home or a quiz with your sports club, It is of course important that people adhere to current government guidelines in whatever they do in order to keep themselves and the people around them safe. We will, again be running the best dressed window competition for shops in the town as well as a street collection on both days. We know that less cash being used in the current climate but now is the time to check down your sofa and chairs or bring in those jam-jars from your kitchen with your small change. All donations are gratefully accepted. If you would like to get involved in any way please get in touch and we will provide you with pink fundraising materials to help raise lots of funds.”
The Action Cancer Big Bus sponsored by SuperValu and Centra will be at The Boulevard delivering 23 breast cancers and 13 health checks each day. more information on these can be found by calling 02890803344 or through online appointments at www.actioncaner.org. The Banbridge Action Cancer Group is made up of local people who volunteer to organise events and collections. If you would like to be involved contact Groups Executive, Mark Irwin-Watson on 02890 803344 or email [email protected]