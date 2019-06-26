A staggering £6,800 raised in memory of mother tragically killed in car accident

Local lady Holly Neill has raised an amazing £6,800 for Cruse Bereavement Care in memory of her mum, Heather Neill.

The former Dromore High teacher was tragically killed in a car accident near Randalstown last February.

Holly Neill is pictured with friends and family who agreed to complete the Belfast Marathon for Cruse Bereavement Care in memory of Heather Neill

Holly turned to the charity for help in coping with her grief and she wanted to say thank you by raising as much money as she could to help them continue with their work.

Holly and her friends and family agreed to complete the Belfast Marathon for Cruse Bereavement Care in memory of Heather. Holly also dyed her hair pink and wore plenty of glitter for the fundraiser! They raised an amazing £6,800 in total.

Holly added: “I’ve been blown away by people’s generosity and kindness. No doubt the publicity within the local paper helped to get the word out to those who I wouldn’t know personally but who had known my mum and wanted to show their support.”