75km cycle for 75 years postponed

On Saturday, April 27 members from Rathfriland YFC were due to embark on a sponsored 75km charity cycle though the Mourne scenic route of County Down, starting from their club hall in Rathfriland, the route was to proceed through Castlewellan, Newcastle, Annalong, Kilkeel, Rostrevor, Warenpoint and finishing at the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

However due to storm Hannah the event had to be postponed and will be re-schedule later in the year.

To stay up to date with details of this event, follow them on facebook @Rathfrilandyoungfarmers where all the latest news will be released.

The club would like to thank all members of the public who have donated so far, however, there is still time to donate through the just giving page www.justgiving.vom/crowdfunding/rathfrilandyfc?utm_term=Qzx8Edzr or alternatively by contacting any club member.

At the club AGM in January and to mark their 75th birthday, club members had the chance to vote for their chosen charity partner for their milestone year. By a margin, the chosen charity voted for was the Southern Area Hospice.

Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS) provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families. All hospice services are provided free of charge however, they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable us to care and support patients and their families. The Fundraising Department has to raise £2.6 million in 2018 to maintain the level of care currently available. This equates to £216,666 per month, £50,000 per week or £7,123 per day.Therefore making it an extremely worthy charity to support.

To close their 75th year the club will have a monetary presentation to the Southern Area Hospice which will be a proportion of proceeds raised through the various events they hope to hold throughout the year. This will also include a proportion of the proceeds from the club’s 75th Anniversary dinner which is due to be held on October 19 in The Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

The evening will be a great way for past and present members, family, friends and acquaintances of the Club to come together and reminisce through the 75 years so members would encourage all to put the date in your diary.